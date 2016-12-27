Skip to content

‘Star Wars’ Co-Stars Mourn Death of Actress Carrie Fisher

CarrieFisherPrincessLeia
AP

by Jerome Hudson27 Dec 20160

Star Wars cast members and a slew of other Hollywood celebrities took to social media Tuesday afternoon to offer condolences in reaction to the death of acclaimed actress Carrie Fisher.

The Star Wars star died on Tuesday, just days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The actress, writer, producer and mother, best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, was 60 years old. She is survived by her mother Debbie Reynolds, her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd, one brother and two sisters.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-stars, including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and David Prowse (Darth Vader) weighed in with their condolences on Twitter, along with dozens of other celebrities.

