20 Most Epic Celebrity Trump Meltdowns of 2016

With the New Year upon us — and a new President set to take office — it is time to acknowledge and reflect on the year’s most epic freakouts, tantrums and meltdowns from Hollywood’s best and brightest about Donald J. Trump.

All of your favorites are here, as chronicled by Breitbart News over the past year; there’s Cher complaining about the divisiveness of the country while simultaneously calling Trump a “f*cking idiot;” Rosie O’Donnell unloading on the “orange motherf*cker” during the third presidential debate; Elizabeth Banks and Moby swearing like sailors in a last-ditch Funny or Die voter drive; Don Cheadle urging Trump to “die in a grease fire.”

Of course, there were far more than 20 examples. But in the interest of time and available space, we’ve narrowed it down to the most choice outbursts.

Happy New Year.

1. Lena Dunham grieves for Hillary Clinton after the election.

The Girls actress and top celebrity Clinton surrogate — who during the campaign called Trump a “megalomaniacal, misogynist, racist, Islamophobic, ableist, transphobic hellhound” — compared her grieving process over the former Democratic nominee’s loss to the sacred Jewish mourning practice for those who have lost a parent, child or sibling.

Shortly after Election Day, Dunham penned an essay blaming white women for their “violent privilege” and for failing to see the “unity of female identity” in voting for Trump.

A week later, the actress took a trip to Arizona to seek “guidance” from a canyon in the remote hiking hills of Sedona, Arizona.

2. Cher

In October 2015, the pop icon called Trump a “giant” among his Republican rivals, but the admiration was short-lived as Cher used her Twitter account to repeatedly bash him over the course of the following year.

🚽TRUMPS LIPS MOVE=LIES

“LET EVERY1 HAVE NUKES”

“LET WORLD FIGHT ITS OWN BATTLES“GO & KILL ALL OF ISIS CHILDREN”,NO,NEVER SAID THOSE THINGS — Cher (@cher) June 14, 2016

MORE THAN ANYTHING,I🙏🏻4🇺🇸2B SAFE,BUT ISIS USES🚽TRUMP SPEECHES 2RECRUIT MEN 4 ARMY‼️🚽TRUMP SAID HE’D KILL THEIR CHILDREN‼️THATS HIS SAFETY💣💥 — Cher (@cher) June 13, 2016

The “Believe” singer — who hosted a fundraiser for Clinton in August — compared Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler (as did countless other celebrities, more on that below) and called him a “f*cking idiot.” She also made it a habit to use a toilet emoji whenever writing Trump’s name on Twitter.

“I know that if [Trump] got into office, it would be the worst place, I don’t think we could even imagine how bad it could get,” she said at the Clinton fundraiser last summer. “I think if breaking news ever happened and he had to go the podium, we would just all go, ‘F*ck.’”

3. Michael Moore

The left-wing documentary filmmaker released a surprise anti-Trump film, Michael Moore in TrumpLand, just weeks before Election Day, hoping to persuade Americans to pull the lever for Clinton.

However, a portion of the film in which Moore discusses Trump’s appeal to Rust Belt voters was subsequently cut from the film and re-posted online without context, where it promptly went viral, leading some to believe Moore had actually thrown his support behind Trump.

After the election, Moore made clear he was unhappy with the results as he called for demonstrators to disrupt the inauguration and said Trump had “no right” to enter the White House.

4. Robert De Niro

The veteran actor went off on Trump in an instantly-viral outtake from a celebrity voter registration PSA, in which he said he wanted to punch the then-candidate in the face.

“I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid,” De Niro said in the clip. “He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes.”

The actor got into a minor spat with Trump supporter Jon Voight before the election, but after Clinton’s loss, De Niro backed off of the tough talk, saying instead that the country was “waiting and hoping” that Trump would do a good job as president.

Still, the actor did say he was “depressed” after Trump’s win, and added that he felt the same way after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

5. Jennifer Lawrence

Way back in October 2015, the Hollywood mega-star told Entertainment Weekly that if Trump were to win, it would be “the end of the world.”

In an appearance on the UK’s Graham Norton Show in May, Lawrence said she was once at a concert and heard that Trump was also in attendance.

“So I had my full security, I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” Lawrence told Norton. “Because I was adamant on finding him and then making a video of me going, ‘Hey Trump, f*ck you!‘”

After the election, the 26-year-old Oscar-winner penned an essay for Vice blog Broadly in which she urged Clinton supporters to let Trump’s win “enrage you.”

6. George Clooney

“There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump.”

That’s what Clooney told a roomful of reporters at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May during a press junket for his film Money Monster.

Clooney railed against Trump all year, including vowing that the U.S. would never build a wall as Trump promised, and also variously called him a “xenophobic fascist” and an opportunist. Clooney’s comments even earned a sharp rebuke from Trump in May: “He’s no Cary Grant,” Trump said.

Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, also blasted Trump during the campaign. She later urged women to perform “everyday acts of feminism” during his presidency.

7. Martin Sheen, Debra Messing and more urge electors to vote against Trump.

In the days following Trump’s victory, a short-lived campaign attempted to persuade Electoral College members to disregard the will of their respective states’ voters and vote against Trump and, if not for Clinton, then for another Republican or a third-party candidate.

A group called Unite for America enlisted anti-Trump celebrities including Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, Richard Schiff and Bob Odenkirk to deliver that message to the country’s electors. The video includes a brief history of the Electoral College and an appeal for the electors to vote their conscience.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the video failed to have much impact, even after Unite for America reportedly spent $500,000 on a national TV ad campaign the day before the vote. Clinton ultimately lost more pledged electors than Trump.

8. Rosie O’Donnell

O’Donnell and Trump have feuded publicly for years, but the hysteria level was kicked up a notch during the third presidential debate when O’Donnell went on a Twitter tear, calling him an “orange motherf*ker” and a “delusional turd.”

In May, the comedian predicted Trump would never become president and went on an anti-Trump tirade during a performance at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

Earlier this month, O’Donnell apologized to Melania Trump for sharing a video on social media suggesting that her 10-year-old son Barron had autism.

9. Late-night TV hosts (Colbert, Maher, Bee, Meyers etc.)

Late-night TV in the run-up to the election was a veritable wasteland of hand-wringing, doom-filled predictions and naked scorn.

Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Bill Maher and Seth Meyers were perhaps the worst offenders; Colbert got some blowback when he drew a swastika on a chalkboard in a bit denouncing Trump’s “fear-mongering,” and later bombed spectacularly on his live Election Night Showtime special when it became clear that Trump was going to win and all of his pre-written jokes went out the window.

Meanwhile, Maher was comparing Trump to Hitler, joking about his assassination and insisting he would vote for “dead Hillary” over Trump, while Bee blamed white people for Clinton’s loss and later bonded with Glenn Beck over their mutual hatred for Trump.

Over on NBC, Seth Meyers outright banned Trump from his show before ultimately relenting, though Trump didn’t visit Late Night after that.

The only late-night host to give Trump a fair shake was late-night king Jimmy Fallon. And of course, he promptly got excoriated by leftists on social media for “normalizing” Trump by conducting a straightforward, largely bias-free interview.

10. Elizabeth Banks, Moby, Rachel Bloom: “Jesus f*cking Christ, please vote.”

With Election Day nearing and the race still too close for comfort, a group of celebrities led by Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Bloom and Moby banded together to star in a profanity-filled music video for Funny or Die titled, “Holy Sh*t (You’ve Got to Vote).”

“Donald Trump is human syphilis and we can be the antidote/So holy f*cking sh*t, you’ve got to vote,” the celebrities sang over a pretty, piano-based melody.

Funny or Die, the liberal comedy website founded by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, was home to a large number of anti-Trump and pro-Clinton videos during the campaign, including Lena Dunham’s “Sensual Pantsuit Anthem” and Tom Green’s rap video “Do the Donald.”

11. Don Cheadle

In August, the Oscar-nominated actor unleashed a series of tweets against Trump, urging the then-candidate to “die in a grease fire” and suggesting that people of Trump’s “ilk” are responsible for violent conditions in Chicago.

You are truly a POS https://t.co/cyTwxgxwDh — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 27, 2016

Sorry. I misspelled "die in a grease fire." https://t.co/16K2iq1pF4 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 27, 2016

In September, Cheadle joined his fellow Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson for a celebrity PSA directed by Joss Whedon aimed at discouraging voting for Trump. In the video, Cheadle called Trump a “racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society.”

12. Miley Cyrus

In March, the young pop star and The Voice co-host vowed to leave the United States if Trump, whom she called a “f*cking nightmare,” won the election.

During the campaign, Cyrus complained that Trump would not stop saying “stupid ass sexist sh*t,” and later told her nearly 60 million Instagram followers to kiss her “ashtanga ass” if they weren’t voting for Clinton.

Good morning!!!! Kiss my ashtanga ass if you aren't voting for @hillaryclinton #imwithher #mydreamistodoyogawithHC A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 23, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

Breitbart reported in November that Cyrus’ dorm room-knocking campaign stop on behalf of Clinton at George Mason University earlier this fall was completely pre-staged, with the “surprised” college students selected in advance of the event.

After the election, Cyrus posted a tearful video on social media in which she said she would accept Trump as her president.

13. Numerous celebrities promise to leave the U.S. if Trump wins; none do.

Cyrus was far from the only celebrity to promise to leave the country if Trump won, and to date, it appears none of them have followed through on their word.

Bryan Cranston, Barbra Streisand, Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and George Lopez all said they would move to various places outside the United States if Trump won, with the most popular proposed destination being Canada.

Of course after Trump won, some, including Schumer and Dunham, promptly copped out on their promises. Schumer said her vow to move to Spain earlier this year was a joke.

14. Celebrities compare Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Comparing Trump to Nazi dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler was a very popular move among the Hollywood smart set this year.

Among those to make the comparison: Cher, John Legend, Spike Lee, Bill Maher, Louis C.K., Roger Waters, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Sarah Silverman, Billie Joe Armstrong, Maynard James Keenan, Russell Simmons, Ken Burns, and some cast members of Saturday Night Live.

Silverman at least went all the way with the comparison, dressing as Hitler for an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show.

15. Wanda Sykes

The stand-up comedian and actress lashed out at an audience in Boston days after Trump’s victory when she was roundly booed over anti-Trump material in her set.

“I am certain this is not the first time we’ve elected a racist, sexist, homophobic president. He ain’t the first one. He’s just the first confirmed one,” Sykes said during her set at the Neely Foundation’s annual Comics Come Home fundraiser in Boston’s TD Garden.

When the audience booed, Sykes flipped them the middle finger: “How could you say he’s not racist? Grab them by the p*ssy? How could you say he’s not sexist?”

16. Roger Waters

The Pink Floyd bassist and top celebrity BDS activist dedicated his entire set at the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, California earlier this fall to bashing Trump.

As the musician sang classics from his Pink Floyd days, images of Trump in a KKK hood, performing a Nazi salute and holding a sex toy like a rifle flashed on the massive LED screen behind him. The show also featured a giant inflatable pig soaring over the crowd with the phrase, “F*ck Trump and his wall” printed on it.

In an interview the following month, Waters said Trump’s brand of politics was only slightly less “insidious” and yet just as “dangerous” as the Nazi Party’s national socialism in 1930s Germany.

17. Lady Gaga

The pop star and diehard Clinton supporter performed at an election-eve rally for Clinton just hours before the polls opened, when the Democrat’s victory seemed all but assured.

In the early-morning hours after the votes came in, Gaga hopped on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in Manhattan to stage a micro-protest over the results and posted a photograph to Twitter.

“I want to live in #CountryOfKindness where #LoveTrumpsHate,” the singer captioned the photo.

She later joined the effort to try to persuade Electoral College voters to vote against Trump.

18. “Musicians for a Trump-Free America”

In October, author Dave Eggers launched what he called the “30 Days, 30 Songs” campaign, which featured the release of a different anti-Trump protest song every single day for a month.

Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie kicked off the month with the song “Million Dollar Loan” and other artists promptly followed, including Moby, Ani DiFranco, R.E.M., Aimee Mann, Franz Ferdinand, Jim James and Rogue Wave.

“As artists, we are united in our desire to speak out against the ignorant, divisive, and hateful campaign of Donald Trump,” the group wrote in a statement on its website. “We will not be duped by Mr. Trump’s rhetorical contortions, by his pandering and lies and false promises. He has shown the content of his character time and time again, and the very fact of his candidacy is a blight on the nation.”

19. Madonna

The pop icon made a last-ditch effort in October to bolster votes for Hillary Clinton by offering to perform oral sex on anyone who voted for the Democratic candidate.

But during a concert in Miami earlier this month after Trump’s victory, Madonna said she was “ashamed to be an American,” and ashamed to be a human being.”

In a Billboard interview published a few days later, the singer said it felt like someone had died when she found out Trump had won.

“I haven’t really had a good night’s sleep since he has been elected. We’re f*cked,” she said.

20. Sarah Silverman

The actress and stand-up comedian was one of Bernie Sanders’s biggest celebrity supporters during the campaign but later switched her support to Clinton after she secured the nomination, memorably telling Sanders supporters at the Democratic National Convention, “You’re being ridiculous.”

In September, with her support firmly behind Clinton, Silverman brushed off concerns about the Democratic nominee’s health: “I think anyone bringing up her health is a f*cking a**hole,” she pointedly told a TMZ cameraman.

Days after the election, Silverman took to Twitter to say that for a lot of people, Trump’s victory represented the Great Depression, only worse.

“For a lot of people, this is the Great Depression, but this time it’s emotional & physical,” she wrote. “Our bodies r breaking down w fear & rage.”

