Cinnabon Apologizes for Carrie Fisher Tribute Tweet

Cinnabon
Twitter/@Cinnabon

by Jerome Hudson28 Dec 20160

Cinnabon’s tribute tweet to the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher backfired Tuesday as the beloved baked goods company found itself on the receiving end of searing social media blowback.

On Tuesday night, the Seattle-based company posted an apology for a tweet intended to honor Fisher. “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry,” the company tweeted.

The since-deleted Twitter message that prompted the chain’s apology read, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” The tweet featured Princess Leia’s face with a Cinnabon roll in place of the Star Wars character’s iconic hair.

It wasn’t long before social media users began slamming the company as “tasteless” for using Fisher’s death to promote its product.

But not everyone thought the tribute was in poor taste.

Interestingly enough, Tuesday wasn’t the first time the brand used the controversial image.

Cinnabon shared the Princess Leia-inspired image to celebrate Star Wars Day. “Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. ” the company wrote on May 4.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60.

 

