Cinnabon Apologizes for Carrie Fisher Tribute Tweet

Cinnabon’s tribute tweet to the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher backfired Tuesday as the beloved baked goods company found itself on the receiving end of searing social media blowback.

On Tuesday night, the Seattle-based company posted an apology for a tweet intended to honor Fisher. “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry,” the company tweeted.

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

The since-deleted Twitter message that prompted the chain’s apology read, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” The tweet featured Princess Leia’s face with a Cinnabon roll in place of the Star Wars character’s iconic hair.

It wasn’t long before social media users began slamming the company as “tasteless” for using Fisher’s death to promote its product.

And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 — Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016

Smh @Cinnabon for advertising their cinnamon rolls on Carrie Fisher's death — CJ (@CJace99) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016

But not everyone thought the tribute was in poor taste.

Carrie Fisher had a marvelous sense of humor. @Cinnabon did nothing wrong. SJWs ruin everything. #LightenUpFrancis — Suz Snarknado (@CobaltZann) December 28, 2016

hot take: I'm think Carrie would like the Cinnabon tweet — dαníєl pαtríck jσnєs (@teamdanjones) December 27, 2016

I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016

Interestingly enough, Tuesday wasn’t the first time the brand used the controversial image.

Cinnabon shared the Princess Leia-inspired image to celebrate Star Wars Day. “Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou” the company wrote on May 4.

Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/N03d6ZnQs5 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 4, 2016

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60.

