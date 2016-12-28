Police: Gas Station Thieves Steal Queen Latifah’s Car

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A group of thieves stole Queen Latifah’s car in Georgia while the driver was pumping gas.

Fulton County Police said that on December 20, the driver was pumping gas into Queen Latifah’s vehicle at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard when someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

As the driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz S63, Queen Latifah’s associate Keith Sheppard, was pumping gas, a white BMW pulled up next to him. He heard the ignition start, and then the vehicle sped away, police said.

Queen Latifah was not in the car at the time of the carjacking, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Police made contact with the vehicle’s owner, identified as Dana Owens, Queen Latifah’s real name.

Police later found the Mercedes at a Mechanicsville apartment complex in the 500 block of McDaniel Street with lemonade and fruit punch bottles that remained in the vehicle, according to the police report.

Latifah was concerned about a contract inside the car, but authorities eventually recovered it, TMZ reported.

Security guards for the apartment said that they saw three men near the Mercedes, as well as a white BMW and a Dodge Charger.

Police are still searching for the thieves.