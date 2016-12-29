Hollywood Mourns Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tributes have poured in for Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds after the actress and singer died Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The Singin’ in the Rain star was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a suspected stroke. She was pronounced dead hours later.

Reynolds’s death came within a day of her daughter’s, actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Just hours after many had expressed their condolences to Reynolds over the death of her daughter, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn Reynolds’ death and remember her prolific career, which spanned more than six decades.

Reynolds’ on-screen children Albert Brooks and Debra Messing led the way on social media with touching tributes.

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.”

Reynolds was also Debra Messing’s TV mother on the hit 90s comedy sitcom Will & Grace, appearing as Bobbi Adler in a total of ten episodes over the show’s eight-year run.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years & I loved her dearly.A legend,” Messing tweeted Wednesday.

Below are more messages from stars offering their condolences:

Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

THIS IS TRAGIC 😩 I 💖‘d DEBBIE,SHE WAS TUFF FUNNY,TOLD“BEST”OLD 40′s-50′s SHOW BIZ STORIES& LIVED THROUGH HOLLYWOOD 🐂💩…A HUGE TESTAMENT 2HER — Cher (@cher) December 29, 2016

HEARTBREAKING! #DebbieReynolds gone 1day after Carrie! Like Carrie, Debbie was a treasure! Condolences to the family. RIP Debbie and Carrie pic.twitter.com/Fz8sqR1T5p — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds was a MAGNIFICENT triple-threat who won the WORLD'S heart in "Singin' in the Rain," a film that forever changed my life. pic.twitter.com/14pspVUuxY — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Beautiful , sweet, Debbie Reynolds. Could the bond between mother and daughter have been s… https://t.co/KyUQ3ZbnVP pic.twitter.com/ZqktGezKid — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) December 29, 2016

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

