Skip to content

Hollywood Mourns Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds

DebbieReynoldsTributes
AP

by Jerome Hudson29 Dec 20160

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tributes have poured in for Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds after the actress and singer died Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The Singin’ in the Rain star was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a suspected stroke. She was pronounced dead hours later.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reynolds’s death came within a day of her daughter’s, actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on Friday on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Just hours after many had expressed their condolences to Reynolds over the death of her daughter, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn Reynolds’ death and remember her prolific career, which spanned more than six decades.

Reynolds’ on-screen children Albert Brooks and Debra Messing led the way on social media with touching tributes.

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.”

Reynolds was also Debra Messing’s TV mother on the hit 90s comedy sitcom Will & Grace, appearing as Bobbi Adler in a total of ten episodes over the show’s eight-year run.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years & I loved her dearly.A legend,” Messing tweeted Wednesday.

Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤

A photo posted by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

Below are more messages from stars offering their condolences:

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go……

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.