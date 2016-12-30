Turner Classic Movies Sets 24-Hour Debbie Reynolds Marathon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Turner Classic Movies will present a 24-hour marathon of films starring the late Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds following her death this week at the age of 84.

Beginning January 27 at 6 a.m., the network will air 12 of Reynolds’s most memorable films, including Singin’ in the Rain, The Tender Trap and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

The screen legend passed away Wednesday after suffering a suspected stroke. Reynolds’s daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, had died one day earlier after having suffered a heart attack on an airplane.

Below, find the schedule for TCM’s Debbie Reynolds marathon. All times Eastern.

6:00 a.m. It Started With A Kiss (1959) – After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work. 7:45 a.m. Bundle Of Joy (1956) – A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling. 9:30 a.m. How The West Was Won (1963) – Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West. 12:30 p.m. The Tender Trap (1955) – A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line. 2:30 p.m Hit The Deck (1955) – Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business. 4:30 p.m. I Love Melvin (1953) – A photographer’s assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl. 6:00 p.m. Singin’ In The Rain (1952) – A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound. 8:00 p.m. The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) – A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic. 10:30 p.m. The Mating Game (1959) – A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he’s investigating. 12:30 a.m. The Catered Affair (1956) – A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not. 2:15 a.m. The Singing Nun (1965) – A fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade. 4:00 a.m. How Sweet It Is! (1968) – A married couple’s working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful.

