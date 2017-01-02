Mariah Carey Lip Sync Debacle Mocked By Indiana Pacers Fans (VIDEO)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mariah Carey’s disastrous performance Saturday on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was mocked by fans at the latest Indiana Pacers game.

When the “Lip Sync Cam” lit up, fans at Bankers Life Field were encouraged to sing lyrics from Carey’s 1991 hit song “Emotions.”

“That was so funny last night. That was the best thing ever,” a man can be heard saying in a video posted by TMZ.

Carey’s live show in Times Square was plagued with technical difficulties, including one that caused the crooner’s audio track to be thrown out of sync. She sporadically hummed along while the lyrics to “Emotions” played. And by the time the audio issues were out, Carey had given up on the performance.

On Monday, Carey shrugged off the debacle. “Shit happens,” she tweeted, adding “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Check out the epic trolling by the Pacers fans in the video above.

