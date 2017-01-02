SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rosie O’Donnell kicked off the New Year much the same way she ended the old one — by attacking Donald Trump on social media.

The actress shared a message on Sunday to her 900,000-plus Twitter followers informing them that they have “less than 3 weeks to stop” the President-elect.

“Donald Trump is mentally unstable,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, linking to a CNN report about a Trump biographer who says the President-elect had him escorted from a Trump-owned Florida golf course on Friday.

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

Calling the incoming commander-in-chief mentally unstable is merely par for the course for the 54-year-old comedienne.

Last May, O’Donnell confidently declared that Trump “will never be president,” and has previously called him “the worst representation of what the United States is or could be.”

O’Donnell and Trump have feuded publicly for years, but the conflict reached a new level earlier this year, when the comedian vowed to leave the country if Trump were elected president.

“We’ll get rid of Rosie. Oh, I love it,” Trump said in April about the possibility of O’Donnell leaving the country if he won the White House. “Now I have to get elected because I’m going to do a great service to our country. Now it’s much more important. In fact, I’ll immediately get off this call and start campaigning right now.”

.@realDonaldTrump: If me winning means Rosie O'Donnell moves to Canada, I'd be doing a great service to our country!https://t.co/foxt712Ko1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 26, 2016

Last month, O’Donnell apologized to future First Lady Melania Trump for sharing a video on her social media account that suggested that 10-year-old Barron Trump could be autistic.

“I apologize to @MELANIATRUMP – i was insensitive in my RT – i am sorry for the pain i caused – it was not my intent – i am truly sorry -,” O’Donnell tweeted.

It was unclear exactly what O’Donnell meant by suggesting there are three weeks left to “stop” Trump. There is a “Women’s March on Washington” scheduled for January 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, though O’Donnell has not said if she will be attending the event.

