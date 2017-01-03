SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A group of Hollywood celebrities is urging Americans and the United States Congress to come together to “obstruct” President-elect Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

A who’s-who of stars — including actresses Sally Field and Rosie Perez, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Boardwalk Empire actor Steve Buscemi and other activists — appear in the video released Tuesday, titled “#StandUpForUS.”

“We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants and the poor,” Key and Field say in the video.

The message is meant to encourage the “dear members of Congress,” the entertainers say, to “vigorously oppose” Trump’s “racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-environmental policies.”

“The majority of Americans, regardless of who they voted for, did not vote for racism, for sexism, or for xenophobia. And yet, Donald Trump won,” the various stars recite.

Supporters are asked to spread the video on social media and sign a petition posted on the left-wing website MoveOn.org.

“We won’t remain silent. We’ll work harder to mobilize our votes, and our communities. But we need you and expect you to have our backs,” the stars and activists say.

It’s the first celebrity-filled political PSA of the year, after a number of similar videos were released in the run-up to November’s presidential election.

Last month, actor Martin Sheen led a group of celebrities in a video PSA which urged Republican electors in the Electoral College to ignore their states’ voting results and vote to deny Donald Trump the presidency.

