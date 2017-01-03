SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New Fox comedy The Mick features praise for abortion business Planned Parenthood as an organization that “provides health care to over three million women in this country.”

Newsbusters reports on the new show that airs on Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET:

The Mick revolves around irresponsible grifter Mackenzie “Mick” Murphy (Kaitlin Olson) who is forced to look after her niece and nephews after her sister is caught on federal fraud charges with her husband. The rest of the show just constantly puts Mick at odds with her equally obnoxious family members as they attempt to adapt to the situation. The icing on this awful cake would have to be this brief and meaningless reference to supporting Planned Parenthood.

The scene’s dialogue is as follows:

Mick: Okay. So, I have an idea. Ooh! Why don’t we all just hunker down and play poker all night long, until this whole thing blows over? Sabrina: (Scoffs) That’s not gonna work for me. Yeah, I’m gonna go to this fund-raiser for Planned Parenthood. Probably crash at my friend’s place, go to the city tomorrow. So just don’t expect to see me too much. You know, we probably won’t see each other at all. Hmm. But hey, let’s catch up again in ten years when you need another loan. Mick: Listen, Sabrina, I got a lot riding on this gig, so can you do me a favor and not be a big, giant, pain in the ass, please? Sabrina: Maybe you don’t know this, but Planned Parenthood provides health care to over three million women in this country. Mick: Oh, sweetie, I know all about Planned Parenthood. I should have one of those punch cards that gets you a free sub every ten visits. Sabrina: Gross. Mick: No, I just meant… I-I never got, like… Uh… I just had a bunch of bacterial infect– you know what? Sabrina: Ew.

According to Fox, The Mick will have its main character “transforming these outrageously spoiled children into honest, hard-working, decent members of society – something this foul-mouthed, debaucherous and completely out-of-her-element woman knows absolutely nothing about.”

Planned Parenthood potentially faces the elimination of its taxpayer funding as the new Congress begins and Republican Donald Trump is inaugurated. Trump said he would defund the group if it continues to perform abortions.

The abortion chain has faced multiple scandals since investigative journalists produced videos that allege the group and its partners in biomedical procurement have been harvesting and selling the body parts of babies aborted in clinics for a profit. Committees in both chambers of Congress have conducted extensive investigations of fetal tissue practices and have made referrals for possible criminal prosecution.