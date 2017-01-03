Lindsay Lohan Writes Poem About Fixing ‘ISIS Minds’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lindsay Lohan penned a poem about the Syrian refugee crisis Tuesday in which she wrote of a desire to help fix “idle ISIS minds.”

The 30-year-old actress — who has begun doing advocacy work for Syrian refugees, including providing free energy drinks to some refugee camps — posted the short poem to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“[S]ometimes i hear the voice of the one i loved the most/but in this world we live in of terror/who i am to be the girl who is scared and hurt/when most things that happen i cannot explain [sic],” Lohan begins her poem.

🙏 LL book – truth is being honest. #GiveBack A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:12am PST

“[T]han i realise, at least i am in a bed/i am still alive/so what can really be said? [sic]” the poem continues. “just go to bed and close the blinds/still and so on, i cannot help but want to fix all of these idle isis minds/because/there has to be something i can figure out/rather than living in a world of fear and doubt/they now shoot, we used to shout.”

Lohan has gotten involved in relief work for Syrian refugees in Turkey in recent months; in September, the Mean Girls star visited with refugees in an Istanbul hospital and later brought gifts to a refugee family from Aleppo.

In December, the actress told the New York Post‘s Page Six that she had decided to spend the Christmas and New Year holiday period volunteering in refugee camps in Turkey and Antep.

Lohan will also reportedly donate the profits from her new “Lohan” nightclub in Greece to refugee causes.

