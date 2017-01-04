Obama’s Final Interview as President to Air on History Channel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The History Channel announced Wednesday that it will air President Obama’s final interview in office on January 15.

The special, titled The 44th President: In His Own Words will feature an in-depth discussion with Obama and interviews with some of the president’s closest advisors.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The two-hour special will include “President Barack Obama’s first-hand account on his time in office – his successes, his failures, difficulties with Congress, race relations during his tenure and what a Trump Presidency ultimately means to his legacy,” A&E Networks, History’s parent company, said in a statement.

Interviews with the president were conducted both before and after the 2016 presidential election, the network said.

Members of Congress, the White House press corps, and other staff, including Vice President Joe Biden; Secretary of State John Kerry; Secretary of Treasury Tim Geithner; Attorney General Eric Holder; National Security Advisor Amb. Susan Rice; Chief of Staff Denis McDonough; Senior Advisor Valerie Jarett and others will also be featured.

A week after the special airs, History.com will feature an extensive eight-part oral history with commentary from President Obama and 23 members of his administration.

The 44th President: In His Own Words airs Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on History.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson