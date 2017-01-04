SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are set to host a final, star-studded party at the White House on Friday featuring the couple’s closest celebrities friends and faithful donors.

There’s been no official word confirming the affair, but the “goodbye party,” the Washington Post reports, will likely include frequent Obama White House guests Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Kendrick Lamar, Samuel L. Jackson, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Bradley Cooper and Stevie Wonder.

The Obamas did, however, say during an interview with People magazine last month that one final “grown up” event was looming.

“We are going to have a big party before we leave office,” President Obama said. “It’s going to be kind of a grown up party.”

Film directors J.J. Abrams and director George Lucas are also expected to attend, the Post reports.

The last time this many celebrities headed to the White House was for Obama’s 55th birthday party in August. That party featured musical performances from Usher and Kendrick Lamar and had a guest list reported to include Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Anna Wintour, Ellen DeGeneres, Alonzo Mourning and Magic Johnson.

