HBO Films has released the trailer for its upcoming Debbie Reynolds-Carrie Fisher documentary ahead of its premiere this weekend.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds examines the close relationship between the mother and daughter Hollywood actresses in the later years of their lives. Reynolds died in December at the age of 84, just one day after Fisher died due to complications from a heart attack she suffered while on an airplane.

Bright Lights premieres on HBO January 7. Watch the trailer above.

