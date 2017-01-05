SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jane Fonda, Judd Apatow, and Patricia Arquette are among the stars taking part in a celebrity-packed telethon airing on Facebook Live during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, which will raise money for Planned Parenthood and environmental group Earthjustice.

“Love-a-thon” was the brainchild of Alex Godin, a 23-year-old tech entrepreneur, who says Donald Trump’s election inspired the event.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I woke up like a lot of Americans feeling pretty crappy on November 10,” Godin told CNNMoney. “I looked for an opportunity to do something.”

The event’s organizers — which include tech PR consultant Kara Silverman and Sam Koppelman, digital content strategist at Hillary for America — hope to raise a minimum of $500,000.

“It’s a really important opportunity to support causes like Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Earthjustice, as they gear up to do [critical] work,” Godin said.

Other celebrities expected to participate in the event include Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, Tim Robbins and Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California will also benefit from the fundraiser.

The three-hour event will be hosted in New York City, with broadcast set to begin streaming on Facebook Live at 12:30 pm on inauguration day, January 20.

The fundraiser will reportedly feature comedy skits and musical acts from across the country during the event.

“The future of civil liberties in the United States is in our hands. Now is the time to step up and defend it,” the event’s website says,” adding the money raised will help fund “organizations that will fight for our most marginalized communities—and democratic norms—over the next four years.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson