Carrie Fisher Laid to Rest in Prozac Pill Urn

The late Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher was laid to rest Friday alongside her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds — and photographs taken at the funeral revealed the Star Wars actress’ ashes were placed in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

estoy fascinada con la urna de carrie fisher: tiene forma de prozac. que manera de entender todo. pic.twitter.com/Tnd4bz8Jge

The private service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles was attended by celebrity friends and the family of the mother-daughter Hollywood royalty, with Meryl Streep reported to have delivered the eulogy.

The funeral followed a private memorial service at Reynolds’ and Fishers’ Beverly Hills estate.

Photos taken at the funeral showed Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, carrying the actress’s ashes in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight after the service. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

Fisher also said there would likely be a public service for the actress at some point in the near future.

During her life, Fisher spoke openly of her struggles with mental illness. She revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 24, and said she had received electroconvulsive shock therapy and medication for treatment.

Reynolds died at the age of 84 just one day following the death of her daughter, who passed away four days after suffering a heart attack on an airplane. The mother and daughter had been estranged at various times during their lives, but grew especially close in recent years and had lived next door to each other.

An HBO documentary about their relationship, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is set to premiere on the premium cable channel on Saturday.

