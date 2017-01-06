Country Duo Big & Rich to Perform at Trump Inauguration Gala

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Country duo Big & Rich have been added to the entertainment lineup for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration gala.

The “Lovin’ Lately” singers will perform at Great America Alliance Inaugural Gala, a pre-inaugural event set for January 19th in Washington, D.C.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Country music rapper Cowboy Troy is also expected to perform at the event, which is presented by the pro-Trump Republican Party of New York and Great America Alliance.

“We’re thrilled to be performing in our nation’s capital during this historic moment in time,” Rich said in a press release. “A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event.”

Singer John Rich has long-supported the Republican party. In 2008, Rich wrote Republican presidential candidate John McCain’s campaign song “Raising McCain.”

Rich also has history with Trump, having been the winner of Trump’s NBC reality series, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2011.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced last week that some 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, were accepted to perform in the inaugural parade.

The world-famous Rockettes dance troupe, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and teenage opera singer Jackie Evancho are slated to perform at Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson