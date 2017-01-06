SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In these trying times, comedy legend Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie rips the “worthless” United Nations over its recent passage of the anti-Israel Security Council Resolution 2334, suggesting the only thing “united” about the organization its its desire to see Israel and the Jewish people destroyed.

Worst of all, he says: we’re the ones who are paying for it.

“Why are we supporting these people?” he says. “If you want to spend a fortune of money and keep getting abused every day while you’re doing it, marry a Jewish woman.”

Watch the full clip above.

