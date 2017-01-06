Maybelline Introduces First Male Makeup Ambassador

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Maybelline has made makeup model Manny Gutierrez the American brand’s first male makeup ambassador.

Gutierrez announced the news to his three million Instagram followers earlier this week: “Honestly I couldn’t be more honored [or] thrilled!,” Gutierrez said. “Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!”

Gutierrez, a social media star well-known on YouTube as “MannyMua,” will be starring in Maybelline’s “That Boss Life” campaign promoting Big Shot Mascara alongside fellow beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell and contest winner Jackie Flowers.

The California-bred 25-year-old says “I believe makeup is GenderLESS and has no rules” and “boys deserve just as much cosmetic recognition.”

Mua was raised by “liberal Mormons,” according to Marie Claire, and came out publicly in a YouTube video in August that’s since drawn more than a million views.

Maybelline’s hiring of Gutierrez comes on the heels of fellow cosmetic giant CoverGirl’s decision to name James Charles its first CoverBoy.

