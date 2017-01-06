Watch: Michael Keaton is McDonald’s Mastermind Ray Kroc in ‘The Founder’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Weinstein Company released the latest trailer for its biopic of McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, The Founder, this week.

The Founder tells the true story of Ray Kroc, a salesman in 1950s Illinois who discovered a burger joint in Southern California that could fill an order for a hamburger in less than a minute. Sensing endless franchise opportunity, Kroc takes over the business from brothers Mac and Dick McDonald, and the country’s biggest fast-food empire is born.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks) directs off of a script from Robert D. Siegel (The Wrestler). Nick Offerman, John Lee Carroll, Linda Cardellini, B.J. Novak, Laura Dern and Patrick Wilson co-star.

The Founder is in theaters January 20.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum