Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump with Russian ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

Actor Alec Baldwin has kicked off 2017 the same way he ended 2016: trolling Donald Trump.

The 58-year-old actor posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Friday sporting a red hat bearing the Trump campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

But Baldwin put a spin on Trump’s famous phrase, writing it in Russian:

Trump did not respond directly to Baldwin’s trolling, as he has in the past. When Saturday Night Live’s ratings dropped to a season low after the return of Baldwin as Donald Trump, the President-elect ripped the long-running show, calling it “unwatchable!” and “totally biased,” stating that “the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse.”

Though he did not mention Baldwin’s trolling, Trump did take to Twitter early Saturday and addressed the United States’ relationship with Russia.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!”

“We have enough problems around the world without yet another one,” Trump continued. “When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

