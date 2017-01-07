Stars at Obama’s White House Farewell Bash Party Until 4 A.M.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A litany of A-list celebrities braved below-freezing temperatures to attend President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama’s final party at the White House on Friday.

The star-studded crowd at the Obama’s farewell bash included George and Amal Clooney, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Stevie Wonder, David Letterman, George Lucas, Paul McCartney, and many more.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cell phones were reportedly confiscated, forcing stars to snap and post photos and videos to their social media accounts from outside the White House.

“Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years,” wrote actress Olivia Wilde in a Twitter post in which she was posing next to her partner, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years. 😭 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:10am PST

“The one party we’ll wait in line to get into,” wrote Dj Cassidy in an Instagram post featuring Singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, and Jerry Seinfeld and his wife.

The one party we'll wait in line to get into… @johnlegend @chrissyteigen @jerryseinfeld @jessseinfeld @mimisam28 #whitehouse A photo posted by djcassidy (@djcassidy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:20am PST

Musicians Usher, Kelly Rowland, and Wale, who often collaborated with Michelle Obama on her high education initiative, posed for a photo alongside Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and TV personality La La Anthony.

When the squad takes over The White House #squadgoals 💪🏽 A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Bruce Springsteen, Bradley Cooper, J.J. Abrams, Oprah, Gloria Estefan, Tyler Perry, Robert De Niro, Jon Hamm, Ken Burns, Al Roker, Chris Rock, and Lena Dunham were also in attendance.

Sports mogul Magic Johnson, fashion icon Anna Wintour, Hollywood super producer Harvey Weinstein, and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also made an appearance at Friday night’s bash, which lasted well into the night.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson.