Jerry Seinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the many celebrities who have issued an emotional farewell video for President Barack Obama.

“Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency” features American entertainers and people from around the world sharing stories of their most meaningful moments of Obama’s presidency and celebrating his legislative achievements, from healthcare to climate change to Cuba.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson named the passage of the Affordable Care Act as the most memorable moment of Obama’s presidency: “Because I have relatives that can’t afford health insurance, so it was really a great thing to know that if something happened to them, they could get cared for.”

“When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing, not only this generation but also future generations, it was inspiring,” said Academy Award-winning actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actor Tom Hanks added: “When he just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable, which is ‘What we’ve been doing hasn’t worked’ — which made all the sense in the world.”

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld said knocking on the Oval Office window while Obama was working was “probably the peak of my entire existence.”

Offering more emotional memories, ABC super-producer Shonda Rhimes recalled Obama’s 2008 campaign victory speech in Grant Park in Illinois.

“Just the magic of that moment of that man, who we’ve all been on this journey with, take that stage with his family. I was sitting at home in my living room and I felt like I was a part of that crowd in that park,” Rhimes said.

Scandal star Kerry Washington shared a simular sentiment.

“You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, ‘We the People.’ It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that ‘We,'” Washington said.

Chicago-based artist Chance the Rapper praised the President for granting clemency to those convicted of drug crimes, while Ellen DeGeneres praised Obama’s dance skills.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan said Obama’s legacy will never be forgotten.

“How often do we remember Jackie Robinson — everybody knows him,” Jordan said. “To me, he will be the Jackie Robinson of politics.”

The “Yes We Can” tribute video was posted to the White House YouTube channel one day before President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a star-studded farewell party at the White House.

