Filmmaker Michael Moore will attend the Women’s March on Washington to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, and has called for political groups to go further — by staging protests and resistance actions through the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency.

In an appearance this weekend on MSNBC’s The Last Word, the 62-year-old Trumpland director encouraged those opposed to Trump’s presidency to join the Women’s March on Washington scheduled for January 21, the day after the presidential inauguration.

“It’s important that everybody go there,” Moore told MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “This will have an effect. We need to throw everything at this. This man is slightly unhinged, if I can say that, and he’s a malignant narcissist. He cares very much about what people think of him. He wants to be the popular guy. And he’s going to be very upset if there’s a lot of people there.”

Moore — one of the first and only celebrities to predict Trump’s victory — also urged protesters to “get up off the couch” and organize during the first three months of Trump’s presidency.

“We are gonna be busy, busy, busy,” Moore said, adding a call of support to “a hundred days of resistance.” The filmmaker said he was encouraged to hear the hair and makeup employees at MSNBC talking about going to the Women’s March backstage before he appeared on the program.

“That’s the new Americana. That’s what’s going to happen. And people are going to be relentless about this, so I’m optimistic,” he concluded.

Moore worked hard to persuade voters to vote for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the general election. He released a surprise documentary critical of Trump — Michael Moore in TrumpLand — just weeks before Election Day, but a portion of the film in which Moore extols Trump’s appeal to Rust Belt voters was subsequently cut from the film and posted online, where it went viral among Trump supporters.

The filmmaker previously called for protesters to “disrupt” Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Watch Moore’s appearance on MSNBC above.

