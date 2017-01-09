Hollywood Loved Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities took to Twitter to shower Meryl Streep in praise after she used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award to trash President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep dubbed Hollywood the most “vilified” segment of American society following Trump’s election, and called on the media to stand up to Trump “to hold power to account, to call to the carpet for every outrage.”

In the past, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients, including Robin Williams, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, and Denzel Washington, have avoided political rants — relatively speaking — and have accepted the award and graciously acknowledged their decades-spanning career in film.

That was the kind of speech actor James Woods had hope to hear from Streep on Sunday night.

I do wish #Meryl had shared her feelings with us about her monumental acting career. I was eager to hear that and was sad to have missed it. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

But most of Hollywood was enamored by Streep’s anti-Trump tirade, and shared their glowing thoughts on social media.

Below are a few examples of how celebrities reacted to Streep’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02 — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017

Do check out the Committee to Protect Journalists. We will need them. @pressfreedom — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep has mastered the placid reaction shot as people honor her — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 9, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson