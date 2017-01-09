Skip to content

Hollywood Loved Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

MerylStreepHollywoodSwoons
AP

by Jerome Hudson9 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities took to Twitter to shower Meryl Streep in praise after she used her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award to trash President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep dubbed Hollywood the most “vilified” segment of American society following Trump’s election, and called on the media to stand up to Trump “to hold power to account, to call to the carpet for every outrage.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the past, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipients, including Robin Williams, Jack NicholsonRobert De Niro, and Denzel Washington, have avoided political rants — relatively speaking — and have accepted the award and graciously acknowledged their decades-spanning career in film.

That was the kind of speech actor James Woods had hope to hear from Streep on Sunday night.

But most of Hollywood was enamored by Streep’s anti-Trump tirade, and shared their glowing thoughts on social media.

Below are a few examples of how celebrities reacted to Streep’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.