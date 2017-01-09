SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

British actor Hugh Laurie used his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night to rip Republican lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump.

“Thank you, this is obviously a terrible mix-up,” said Laurie, who won Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, for his role in The Night Manager. “Thank you first of all to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. Of course [it’s] more amazing because I’ll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I don’t mean to be gloomy, it’s just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Foreign,’ and ‘Press’ in the title,” the actor continued. “I also think to some Republicans even the word ‘association’ is sketchy.”

Just before he left the stage, the 57-year-old House star took a veiled swipe at the President-elect.

“I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere,” Laurie said.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson