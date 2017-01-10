Skip to content

Celebrities Get Sentimental During Obama Farewell Speech

AP/AP/Getty/AP

by Daniel Nussbaum10 Jan 20170

As President Obama delivered his farewell speech to the nation in Chicago Tuesday night, Hollywood stars and celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude and celebrate his achievements one final time.

Many of the president’s most outspoken celebrity supporters, including Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Michael Moore, Russell Simmons and dozens of others used their Twitter accounts to express their feelings with just ten days remaining until Obama leaves office.

Some stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Sarah Jessica Parker said their goodbyes while on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards:

But others watched along and commented as Obama spoke for just under an hour from a convention center in Chicago.

Below are celebrities’ reactions to the speech, and their parting words for President Obama.

 

