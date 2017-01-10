Celebrities Get Sentimental During Obama Farewell Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As President Obama delivered his farewell speech to the nation in Chicago Tuesday night, Hollywood stars and celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude and celebrate his achievements one final time.

Many of the president’s most outspoken celebrity supporters, including Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Michael Moore, Russell Simmons and dozens of others used their Twitter accounts to express their feelings with just ten days remaining until Obama leaves office.

Some stars like Amy Adams, Regina King and Sarah Jessica Parker said their goodbyes while on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards:

On the night of the #ObamaFarewell address, these celebrities had some grateful words for @POTUS pic.twitter.com/FzmSZwFz5p — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 11, 2017

But others watched along and commented as Obama spoke for just under an hour from a convention center in Chicago.

Below are celebrities’ reactions to the speech, and their parting words for President Obama.

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

When The President & First Lady

Leave the White House ….

We Will be The Custodians Of HOPE🙏🏻 #ObamaFarewell — Cher (@CherOfficiaI) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama without question is the greatest speaker and man that I know. #ObamaFarewell — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 11, 2017

This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 11, 2017

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

Walks off to Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams". And now for something completely different… #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

So glad I voted for this man. So glad I witnessed this leader, husband and father. #ObamaFarewell — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017

Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 10, 2017

I admire you so much. And I will do my part to become increasingly aware of my #implicitbias and #whiteprivelege. https://t.co/zt1FbVd3bq — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 11, 2017

President Obama, because of you "those brown kids" know that they too can one day be President of the U.S. #ObamaAndKids #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/MhKQc0kxXe — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017

"Reality has a way of catching up with you" -Obama's mom. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) January 11, 2017

From here with the Young Senator from Chicago to tonight. #obamafarewell. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/B9pPJ3p1CC — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 11, 2017

He insipired us, guided us, loved us, made us laugh. We cried with him…still I cry. @BarackObama #ObamaFarewell — Nia Long (@NiaLong) January 11, 2017

Things feel grim. The next guy is a nightmare. But at least for tonight we can say we're lucky to have had him. #optimism #obamafarewell — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 11, 2017

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

I'm lucky to have lived in the Obama era. Thank you for the inspiration, sir. #thanksobama #ObamaFarewell — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 11, 2017

Obama quoting George Washington who, over 200 years ago, was talking shit about Trump. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

Future missing Obama so much right now. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) January 11, 2017

I love u @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017

This is what a REAL victory lap looks like and that only works if you have actually done something to to take a lap for. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

