Report: Trans Jenner to Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Gold medal Olympian turned reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has reportedly accepted an invitation to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Jenner, who previously praised Trump during a contentious election campaign, will be among the many high-profile figures to travel to Washington, D.C. for the January 20 event, UsWeekly reports.

A self-described lifelong conservative, Jenner came out in support of then-Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz in March, and even offered to serve as Cruz’s “Trans Ambassador.”

That same month, Jenner was seen on an episode of reality TV series I Am Cait calling Hillary Clinton a “f*cking liar” and a “political hack.”

“I would never ever ever vote for Hillary,” Jenner said during the episode. “We’re done, if Hillary becomes president — the country is over.”

A few months later, Jenner was praising Trump as possibly being “better” on women’s issues than Clinton.

“Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women,” Jenner told the health magazine.

Jenner shocked Hollywood and the world in June 2015 with a Vanity Fair magazine spread that featured the first photographs taken following the former Olympian’s gender reassignment surgery. In a speech at the University of Pennsylvania in February, Jenner said that being transgender in Hollywood is easier than being a conservative Republican.

Jenner later legally changed his name to Caitlyn Marie.

