Charlie Sheen on Trump: ‘We Look Forward to Impeachment’

Actor Charlie Sheen praised Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump rant at the Golden Globes and said Americans can expect the president-elect to be impeached shortly after he’s sworn into office.

“Everything that Dame Streep orated is beyond the pale of truth, and we’re all responsible to heed and honor those words,” Sheen told TMZ. “Those words of wisdom.”

Sheen also called Streep’s critics “a bunch of trolling douchebags.”

Streep’s infamous speech Sunday night, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, saw the screen star cast Hollywood as the most “vilified” segment of American society following Trump’s election. She also called on the media to stand up to Trump “to hold power to account, to call to the carpet for every outrage.”

The speech has been praised by a bevy of stars including Robert Di Nero, who wrote a letter to Streep thanking her for using her “powerful voice” to say what “needed to be said.”

Asked if it’s now more important that America begins to “look forward” to Trump’s presidency, Sheen said, “We look forward to an impeachment.”

The former Two and a Half Men star recently opened up about his addiction to drugs and the battle of living with HIV, in an interview Wednesday on Good Morning America.

