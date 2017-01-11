SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, and Amy Adams are among the many movie stars who joined in to sing Gloria Gaynor’s 1979 hit “I Will Survive” ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The star-studded cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Hailee Steinfeld, Felicity Jones, and Taraji P. Henson, all trade verses on the disco hit, with some ad-libbing their own lines.

While Donald Trump’s name is never mentioned, the video is apparently intended to serve as a rallying cry for those still grieving Trump’s election.

Directed by W magazine editor Lynn Hirschberg, the video also features vocals from Matthew McConaughey, Michael Shannon, Andrew Garfield, Chris Pine, and Naomi Harris.

The celebrity-packed “I Will Survive” video is the latest of its kind.

Last week, Jerry Seinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Leonardo DiCaprio and many other celebrities starred in an emotional “Yes We Can” farewell tribute video for President Barack Obama.

And of course, during the 2016 presidential race, numerous celebrities contributed to political PSAs aimed at discouraging voters from voting for Donald Trump. Perhaps the most widely-shared of these was director Joss Whedon’s “Important” video, which featured Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle reminding Americans to vote on Election Day.

