Actor Alec Baldwin is reportedly set to reprise his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live one day after the billionaire is sworn in as America’s 45th president.

“We’re going to play [Trump] the day after the inauguration. [I’m] doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” Baldwin said in a recent interview with Extra.

Baldwin, who debuted his SNL Trump impersonation last fall, says the president-elect is the number one source of material for the long-running sketch comedy show.

“All of this comedy stuff we do on SNL, Trump is our head writer,” Baldwin said. “Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

The 58-year-old actor says he “did not watch the Globes” but did watch Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump acceptance speech online.

Last October, during the premiere of SNL’s 42nd season, Baldwin debuted his Trump impression alongside actress Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton. As the presidential campaign heated up, so too did SNL’s ratings.

However, the long-running comedy show’s ratings tanked to a season low with the return of Baldwin as Trump.

Last month, the actor said he would be counting down until the end of Trump’s presidency from its very first day.

“We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of voters,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

“A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone,” he added. “And he will be gone. January 20. The countdown begins.”

