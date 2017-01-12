SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chicago-based artist Chance the Rapper says he doesn’t believe Donald Trump needed to “make America great again” for his white supporters — because their life was already “sweet” before Trump.

“Like, ‘Make America Great Again,’ that’s not a real thing because sh*t ain’t really switched up for them,” the seven-time Grammy-nominated rapper told GQ in a recent interview.

“It’s not really going that bad for you,” he said of Trump voters. “If you feel like you’re the under-represented, under-appreciated side of Middle America that is white—quote me—you need to, uh, toughen up, n*gga! Somebody gotta punch you in the chest, because sh*t is sweet for you.”

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, says people are becoming more aware of “real issues.”

“I would say to everybody, you know, the world is coming together. Like there’s—every day people are becoming more and more, I’m not using this word in terms of emotion, but sensitive to real issues and— And aware,” he said. “That’s really what I mean. People are raising their kids to be more and more knowledgeable and understanding.”

An outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton, Chance was one of hip-hop’s most successful artists in 2016. He appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and boasted two appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and two musical performances on Saturday Night Live.

The Coloring Book rapper formally endorsed Hillary Clinton in October, in an interview with Billboard, which earned him a social media shoutout from the former Democratic candidate.

“She has a certain sincerity that’s hidden by the media,” Chance said of Clinton, who is also a Chicago native. “I’m not sure if it’s because she’s a woman or because Donald Trump just has a stronghold on the media at this time, but she’s unfairly treated. I can’t really speak on her policies but I feel a certain connection to Hillary Clinton that’s just not there with Donald Trump.”

After Clinton’s loss, Chance now says his music is the real reason Americans need not fear a Trump presidency.

“I would say the main reason not to be afraid is that I’m making music for your kids now,” he said. “I’m coming so clean-cut with the message of hope and understanding, and the Word, that it’s like: What could you be fearful of?”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson