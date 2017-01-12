Nicole Kidman: ‘We As a Country Need to Support’ Donald Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Nicole Kidman is encouraging all Americans to put the election behind them and rally around President-elect Donald Trump.

“[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president,” the Lion star told UK television host Victoria Derbyshire. “That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, it happened, and let’s go.”

Kidman and her husband, country music star, Keith Urban posted a photo to Instagram celebrating their votes in the presidential election. Though the pair are dual US and Australian citizens, neither revealed for whom they’d cast their votes.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically,” Kidman said. “I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue based. I’m very, very committed to women’s issues.”

The Oscar-winner was also asked her thoughts on marriage equality, saying “people love each other and want that to be acknowledged legally—because that’s protection, as well as saying you are committed. And commitment is a wonderful thing.”

