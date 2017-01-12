SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After kicking off the New Year by warning that there were only three weeks remaining to stop President-elect Donald Trump from taking office, Rosie O’Donnell has proposed a tactic to do just that — by imposing martial law to delay Trump’s inauguration.

The 54-year-old comedian took to Twitter Wednesday night to call for the suspension of regular presidential succession rules until such time as Trump could be “cleared” of all the “charges” against him. O’Donnell didn’t specify to which charges she was referring.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, O’Donnell said Trump had “cheated,” and that marital law could be used to delay the inauguration until the President-elect could be fully investigated.

@MzMercedesM – he cheated – and its not about hillary – its about delaying the swearing him in – til we investigate all charges — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

O’Donnell — who has feuded publicly with Trump for nearly the last decade — was one of the Republican billionaire’s most vocal celebrity antagonists during the presidential campaign.

In May, the actress predicted Trump would never be president, and has previously called him “the worst representation of what the United States is or could be” and an “orange piece of sh*t.”

Shortly after Trump’s election victory, O’Donnell helped circulate a video on social media that questioned whether Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron Trump, is autistic. After first defending the video, O’Donnell later apologized to Melania Trump after an attorney for the future First Lady said in a letter that the video had caused her son to be bullied.

O’Donnell’s suggestion of martial law to delay the inauguration marks the latest (and perhaps last) celebrity attempt to derail Trump’s presidency before Inauguration Day on January 20.

In December, a group of celebrities including Martin Sheen, Debra Messing, Richard Schiff and Bob Odenkirk joined a short-lived effort to convince presidential Electors to disregard their respective state’s voters’ wishes and vote against Trump. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ultimately lost more pledged electors despite the effort.

