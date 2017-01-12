SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Michelle Obama joined Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show for one final evening of games and jokes before her husband, President Obama, leaves office this month — and the departing First Lady also got a private concert from Stevie Wonder.

Wonder performed his hit songs “Isn’t She Lovely” and My Cherie Amour,” changing the lyrics to the latter song to include “My Michelle Amour” while the First Lady looked on.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Earlier during the show, Obama helped Fallon write out thank-you notes, including to her husband: “Thank you Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox.”

And Fallon wrote a thank-you note of his own: “Thank you, First Lady Michelle Obama, for bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, ‘the right to bear arms.'”

Fallon also playfully suggested that the First Lady run for president herself in 2020.

Obama and Fallon were joined on Wednesday night’s show by comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

Watch the clips above.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum