In these trying times, Jackie Mason is The Voice of Reason.

In his third exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie wonders whether all the “Hollywood fakes and phonies” understand the difference between an awards show celebrating movies and acting performances, and political rants.

Jackie takes aim at Meryl Streep, who used the occasion of her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday to sharply criticize Donald Trump.

“What right do you have to waste my time?” Jackie asks. “If I want to hear a political opinion, I don’t need Meryl Streep. I never called up Meryl Streep to find out who she would vote for, did you?”

As Jackie puts it, nobody is interested in celebrities’ political opinions — except for his, of course.

Watch the clip above.

