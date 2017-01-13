Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump Inauguration Concert

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Country musician Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down and more artists will perform at Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration concert in Washington, D.C. on January 19, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday.

The concert — billed the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” — will also see performances from Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, the Piano Guys and the Frontmen of Country.

Actor Jon Voight, who publicly supported Trump during the presidential campaign, is also set to make an appearance. Trump is expected to speak at the event.

“President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people,” Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. “The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans. Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

Speculation has run rampant over who would perform at the inauguration after a number of artists publicly declined to perform at the event, including Garth Brooks and Elton John.

Country music duo Big & Rich were previously announced as performers for the inauguration.

In a statement, Greenwood — who previously performed at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush — said he was “honored to be part of history again” by performing at Trump’s inauguration.

“This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together,” Greenwood said. “My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies.”

Another event set for the day before the inauguration, titled “Voices of the People,” will feature dozens of marching bands and other performers, according to CNN.

The artists announced Friday join previously announced inauguration performers Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes. The 16-year-old Evancho is expected to sing the National Anthem at the inauguration on January 20.

