SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop superstar Katy Perry has produced a public service announcement that asks, following the election of Donald Trump, “Is history repeating itself?”

According to Billboard, the video produced by the “Firework” singer features a “Muslim-American Hina Khan, an actress of Pakistani descent,” covered in prosthetic makeup, a wig, and a blanket, reciting the true story of 89-year-old California native Haru Kuromiya, whose family was forced into an internment camp during World War Two.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt signed the War Department’s blanket Executive Order 9066 in January 1942, authorizing the removal of all Japanese Americans from their homes and into internment camps.

“Our Constitutional rights were taken away from us. It all started with fear and rumors. Then, it ballooned into the registration of Japanese Americans, and then labeling with physical tags, and eventually, internment,” she says in the three-minute video posted on YouTube.

Hahn then removes the makeup and reveals her true identity.

Perry was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the presidential campaign.

Clinton leaned on the chart-topper to court young voters throughout her campaign, with Perry performing in Philadelphia just days before Election Day, and again, just hours before Clinton’s loss had become obvious.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the claim that Perry appeared in the video.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson.