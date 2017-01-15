Dowd: Judd Apatow Freaking Out Over Donald Trump

Maureen Dowd writes at the New York Times about the headspace of film director and Freaks and Geeks creator Judd Apatow on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Santa Monica, Calif. — Donald Trump: freak or geek?
Who better to answer that question than Judd Apatow, the executive producer of “Freaks and Geeks” and the comedian, producer, director and writer who has been in a spiral over the ascent of his fellow TV big shot and Twitter addict?
“Geek,” he replies.
I have come to Apatow’s office — decorated with photos of jazz greats and the casts of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls” — to see how he’s doing.
His intense, extended Twitter screed about Trump has me a little concerned. As he tweeted the other day, “How are we supposed to work when all of reality is a freeway chase?”
I ask him if there’s a danger he could lose himself to the Trump monster.
“There’s a danger on the internet that you think you’re accomplishing something,” he says. “So you see an article about a disease and retweet it and think ‘It’s cured now!’ And you’ve fooled yourself into thinking that you’ve done something productive.”
…
