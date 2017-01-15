Dowd: Judd Apatow Freaking Out Over Donald Trump

From the New York Times:

Santa Monica, Calif. — Donald Trump: freak or geek?

Who better to answer that question than Judd Apatow, the executive producer of “Freaks and Geeks” and the comedian, producer, director and writer who has been in a spiral over the ascent of his fellow TV big shot and Twitter addict?

“Geek,” he replies.

I have come to Apatow’s office — decorated with photos of jazz greats and the casts of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Girls” — to see how he’s doing.

His intense, extended Twitter screed about Trump has me a little concerned. As he tweeted the other day, “How are we supposed to work when all of reality is a freeway chase?”

I ask him if there’s a danger he could lose himself to the Trump monster.

“There’s a danger on the internet that you think you’re accomplishing something,” he says. “So you see an article about a disease and retweet it and think ‘It’s cured now!’ And you’ve fooled yourself into thinking that you’ve done something productive.”

…