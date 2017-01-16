SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and Mark Ruffalo are joining New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton to lead a protest rally in New York City on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow, and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement, the Associated Press reports. Activists “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Organizers of the event, which include nonprofits MoveOn and GreenPeace, are expecting thousands of protesters.

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Moore encouraged his 3.6 million Twitter followers to come out and join the “massive rally.”

“Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come!” Moore tweeted.

Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 14, 2017

Actress Rosie Perez is also expected to rally against Trump. The former View co-host recently starred in a celebrity video urging members of Congress to “obstruct” Trump’s legislative agenda.

The inauguration eve rally in New York is but one of many such protests set to take place before and after Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States.

Rosie O’Donnell, Debra Messing, and dozens of artists, entertainers, and activists are encouraging a month-long protest to resist Trump.

“No! In the Name of Humanity We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!” reads a full-page ad placed in the New York Times earlier this month by the group Refuse Fascism.

Elsewhere, singers Katy Perry and Cher will help lead the thousands of women expected to attend the Women’s March on Washington to protest Trump the day after his inauguration. Talk show host Chelsea Handler will lead one of the event’s sister marches, the Women’s March on Main, at the Sundance Film Festival.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson