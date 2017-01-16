Scotland Paper TV Listings Describe Trump Inauguration As Return of ‘The Twilight Zone’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Scotland’s The Herald TV reviewer Damien Love described President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as a return of the classic horror anthology series The Twilight Zone in a rundown of the week’s TV listings in the paper.

“After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history,” Love wrote in his review titled, “President Trump: The Inauguration.”

The classic series, from renowned screenwriter Rod Serling, aired on CBS from 1959-1964 and featured science fiction stories that often ended with a bizarre twist.

“Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories – among the most common is the ‘What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War’ setting – but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present,” Love wrote.

The satirical review has since gone viral on social media and is being shared and celebrated by noted anti-Trump celebrities like Star Trek star George Takei.

“The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today,” Takei wrote on Twitter.

The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today. pic.twitter.com/OanCZdznGJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2017

Trump is set to become the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20.

Country music star Toby Keith is slated to perform at Trump’s inauguration along with rock band 3 Doors Down and country singer Lee Greenwood.

