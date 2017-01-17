SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

California surf-rock legends The Beach Boys are set to headline the Texas State Society’s “Black Tie and Boots” inaugural ball on Jan. 19, the Washington Post reports.

“They’re a fun band and people really like them,” said one source reportedly involved with planning the Texas-centric bash, which will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

The inaugural party, which peaked in popularity during George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001, has reportedly already sold nearly 10,000 tickets.

Founding band member Mike Love told the Post in September that he’d be interested in performing for Trump if he won the election.

“He’s been a friend for a long time,” said Love, who founded the all-American band in 1961. “Does that mean I agree with everything he says? No. But . . . if we were asked [to play his inauguration], I’m sure that we would.”

The “Black Tie and Boots,” for which the price to party ranges from $275 to $5,000, is “the hottest ticket in town for inauguration,” an individual close to preparation told the Post.

Other performers include Bonnie Bishop, Jason Eady, Jason Boland, Kevin Fowler, Larry Gatlin, Gary P. Nunn, Kenny Maines, Dean Dillon, and the Texas Jam Band, and Tanya Tucker, the Post noted.

Lone Star State politicos expected to attend are Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former Texas governor-turned Trump pick for energy secretary Rick Perry, and former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump’s secretary of state nominee.

