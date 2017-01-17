SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Talk show host Chelsea Handler has vowed to fight what she called a “right-wing political assault” on Obamacare and abortion giant Planned Parenthood as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office this week.

“Let’s teach our Predator-In-Chief a lesson that he can’t do anything he wants, and that he can’t trample all over the rights of America’s 162 million women and girls,” Handler wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Men and women, please march with me, register to vote and make sure our democracy can be heard loud and clear as we stand together and fight for women’s rights, individual rights and our American rights against those who wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages.”

In an interview with Variety for the publication’s special “Inauguration Issue,” the 41-year-old comedian says while President Obama’s “responsible” leadership made for few one-liners, comedians are obligated to make fun of incoming President Donald Trump.

“First and foremost, I’m a comedian. But also, we have to hold him accountable. And we have to make fun of him, just like you’d make fun of anybody who was president,” Handler told Variety. “Obama was boring in that sense — there was nothing to make fun of because he was so responsible and such a leader.”

A month after the election, the star of the Netflix talk show Chelsea wrote an essay in which she scolded “white women” Trump voters before urging all women to unite. On the eve of President-elect Trump’s inauguration, Handler is set to lead a “women’s march” in protest of Trump.

“There’s a toddler in the White House, and it’s not one of the children,” she said.

Handler, who “was horrified and crying all night” after the election, says there’s still “hope” that Trump will be impeached.

“Probably. But how would they even get him out of there?” she asked. “He doesn’t abide by laws and rules. They’d have to physically remove him. It’s becoming clearer what a sociopath he is.”

The Handler-led anti-Trump rally in Park City, Utah will occur during the Sundance Film Festival. Other celebrities including Katy Perry, Cher and America Ferrera plan to attend the main event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson