Rapper T.I. Rips Black Celebrities for Meeting With Trump

Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris has called out Kanye West, Steve Harvey, and Martin Luther King III over their decisions to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

“I’m gonna tell all you celebrities — black, minority, all of you, athletes — there’s a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of. So do not accept any invitation to have any meeting no matter how positive you think the outcome may be,” the Atlanta rapper said in a series of videos posted to social media. “You being there, being seen with them taking pictures and smiling and being positive, it may seem positive to you, but there’s a hidden agenda.”

T.I. took issue specifically with black celebrities Kanye West — who said he would’ve voted for Trump and met with the President-elect last month — and TV personality Steve Harvey, who will reportedly work with the incoming administration on urban policy. He also ripped professional football legend Jim Brown, who said he’s going to “support” Trump’s presidency and Martin Luther King III, who met with Trump on Monday.

“Kanye, what the f*ck you doing?” T.I. said. “Steve, you know way better than that. Jim Brown, really? Martin Luther King, it’s your goddamn daddy’s birthday, bro.”

“Willie Lynch read up on it, don’t be a part of it be against it,” he said, apparently referring to a widely discredited letter written by 18th century slavery consultant Willie Lynch instructing white slave owners on how to keep slaves dependent and divided against each other.

“Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!” T.I. wrote on Instagram.

Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!! A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Ok so this how it all breaks down guys…. Be aware Be alert or Be bamboozled. #USorELSE pt.2 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Given what's goin on between him & Congressman Lewis…. All y'all looking CRAZY right now!!!! Be Aware, Be Alert, Or Be Bamboozled Pt.3 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

The videos come one week after T.I. wrote an open letter to President Obama, praising his legacy, and just a few days after he published an open letter to Trump, airing his “frustration and angst” about the election.

