SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rock singer Chris Cornell, actor Jack Black and the Los Angeles Freedom Choir have been added to the lineup for the Los Angeles “Anti-Inaugural Ball” this week, which will be hosted by rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage.

The concert, which will be held Friday at the Teragram Ballroom, is the latest in a string of events to be held in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Billboard, Cornell will perform with his former Audioslave bandmates Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk at the event, marking the band’s first appearance together in 11 years.

Prophets of Rage — the group that “disrupted” the Republican National Convention in July and afterward launched a nationwide “Make America Rage Again” tour — consists of former Rage Against the Machine bandmates Morello, Commerford and Wilk, plus DJ Lord and B-Real of the rap group Cypress Hill and Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

Other artists expected to participate in the event include rapper Vic Mensa and Jackson Browne.

In a statement, Morello promised the Anti-Inaugural Ball would be a “celebration of resistance,” including resistance to racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying and Donald Trump.

“We are staring down the barrel of a dystopian nightmare unless we act now, unless we fight back now,” Morello said. “We intend to create ‘No Trump Zones’ across the country; in our homes, our schools, our places of work, and our concert stages. Bad Presidents make for great music. Join us as we get loud and stand together to defend our rights, our country, and our planet.”

Tickets for the event are reportedly already sold out, though the full concert can be live-streamed on the Prophets of Rage Facebook page.

The concert is just the latest protest event timed to coincide with Trump’s inauguration. On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators — including celebrities like Katy Perry and America Ferrera — are expected to join the Women’s March on Washington in a massive display of dissent against Trump’s presidency. Talk show host Chelsea Handler will lead a sister march, the Women’s March on Main, the same day at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum