Late night host Jimmy Kimmel took to social media Wednesday to attack Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Put simply, Scott Pruitt is a piece of sh*t,” Kimmel wrote to his eight million Twitter followers. “If you care about the outdoors, stop him. #PruittHearing”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host’s tweet linked to a website for Washington, D.C.-based environmental nonprofit American Rivers.

“President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency is someone who has fought consistently to block environmental protections,” the group’s website reads. “The American people did not vote to put the EPA in the hands of someone who has recklessly worked against its mission to protect Americans’ water.”

Pruitt, who has served as Oklahoma Attorney General since 2010, has been a relentless critic of President Obama’s climate strategy, the “Clean Power Plan,” and has sued the EPA.

Pruitt attended a hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Wednesday morning.

Pruitt told lawmakers Wednesday that he “does not believe that climate change is a hoax.”

“I believe the ability to measure with precision the degree of human activity … is subject to more debate on whether the climate is changing or [that] human activity contributes to it,” Pruitt said.

As for Kimmel, he’s been tapped to host the broadcast of the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26 on ABC.

