Rapper Waka Flocka Flame showed fans enjoying his concert in Athens, Georgia this week what he really thinks about Donald Trump — by pausing the show to wipe his butt with a jersey bearing the President-elect’s name.

Video captured by a fan at the Georgia Theatre shows the rapper and former presidential candidate — real name Juaquin James Malphurs — pausing the show to inspect a jersey another fan had held up.

“Throw that sh*t up here,” Flame instructs the audience after identify the object as a Trump jersey.

[Warning: Clip contains nudity]

A fan showed @WakaFlocka a trump jersey while he was performing. Here's what Flocka thought about it.. #georgiatheatre pic.twitter.com/4Fzg7sqgC9 — Dro (@LifeofDro) January 17, 2017

He proceeded to wipe his bare butt with the jersey before throwing it down on the stage and exclaiming, ‘F*ck Trump.”

The Atlanta-based rapper was mostly silent during the 2016 presidential campaign, but did draw attention when he tweeted in November that he couldn’t wait for America to get its first black president, “because Obama don’t count.” He later issued a follow-up tweet clarifying the comment.

In April 2015, Flame announced his own presidential candidacy with a campaign video produced for Rolling Stone. The rapper and his running mate, DJ Whoo Kid, promised to immediately legalize marijuana nationwide, outlaw walking in public for those with feet over Size 13 and focus on education reform.

“Education is important. We need to start teaching these kids more reality, skills, traits,” he said in his campaign video. “So we’re gonna teach the kids more reality skills, and they gotta learn my lyrics before they get out of school, or else they f*cking fail and they gotta start from third grade all over again to twelfth.”

