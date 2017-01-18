‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore ‘Honored’ to Perform at Trump inauguration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sam Moore, of legendary soul and R&B duo Sam & Dave, has been announced as a performer at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on January 19 in Washington, D.C.

“I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said in a press release. “I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come.”

Moore stressed the importance of all Americans rallying behind Trump.

“We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance,” he said. “He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.”

Moore joins a star-studded list of inaugural performers, including The Beach Boys, country music stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith, and rock band Three Doors Down.

Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday and renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli backed out of singing at inauguration events after facing fierce backlash.

Moore said he won’t be bullied by protesters because performing at Trump’s inauguration is the “right thing to do.”

“I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that [presidential] seal,” Moore said, according to the Associated Press. “Give the man a shot. He hasn’t even said ‘I do’ yet. Give him a chance. If you don’t like him after four years, then don’t vote for him next time.”

