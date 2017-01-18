SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rapper and co-star of the television series Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party Snoop Dogg posted a video daring artists he calls “Uncle Tom-assed n*ggas” to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“So ain’t nobody going to perform for Donald Trump, huh?” the California rapper asks in a video posted online. “Which one of you jigaboo-ass n*ggas gonna be the first one to do it? Wait, I’m going to roast the f*ck out of one of you Uncle Tom-assed n*ggas for doing it.”

“Which one of you n*ggas gonna do it first?” Snoop asks, then answers in a condescending manner: “I’sa bees the one that performs for him, sir.”

Broadway singer Jennifer Holliday, who is black, has already backed out of performing at Trump’s inauguration, describing her initial decision to perform a “lapse in judgment.”

The Marching Tornados of Talladega College, Alabama’s oldest private historically black college, has faced fierce backlash after the school’s president accepted an invitation to perform at Trump’s inaugural parade.

“They’ve said that I have shamed the college by making this decision, and I’ve had folks say that I’m a disgrace to my African-America race,” Talladega College President Billy Hawkins told Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. “It’s been pretty nasty.”

Bucking Snoop’s criticism is Sam Moore of legendary soul and R&B duo Sam & Dave, who is expected to perform at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on January 19 in Washington, D.C.

Moore responded to a question about potential backlash for performing at Trump’s inauguration, saying “I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that [presidential] seal.”

Snoop has never been a fan of Trump. He has called the President-elect a “reckless motherf*cker” who doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the Oval Office.

In July, Snoop, who endorsed Hillary Clinton, ripped Trump in a video posted to his Instagram account.

After Trump’s surprise Election Night victory, Snoop posted a photo to Instagram of Toronto’s iconic Canadian National (CN) Tower calling it “my new home.”

