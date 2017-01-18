Trump on Inauguration: We ‘Never Invited’ the Celebrities Saying They Won’t Show Up

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump is speaking out about the Hollywood stars who have said they will skip his inauguration on Friday.

“Many of the celebrities that are saying they’re not going, they were never invited,” Trump said Wednesday on Fox & Friends. “I don’t want the celebrities, I want the people. We have the biggest celebrities in the world there. The biggest in the world.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Among the entertainers expected to perform at Trump inauguration events include soul singer Sam Moore, The Beach Boys, country music stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith, and rock band Three Doors Down.

During his Fox and Friends interview, Trump was also asked about his plans for immigration, healthcare, and his continued use of Twitter to go around the “dishonest” media and communicate directly with the America people.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing,” Trump said. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press, and it’s my only way that I can get out and correct.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson